Three candidates likely to take a seat on the Delano City Council

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — After months of campaigning, the time is here to see who will take a seat on the Delano City Council. With 10 people running, its the most the city has seen.



Prior to Election Day, the community was able to get to know a little more about the candidates at the October 22 City Council Forum.

Early results have come out on the county election site, with incumbents Mayor Joe Alindajao and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz and runner up Bryan Osorio.



Currently incumbent Mayor Joe Alindajao is in the lead with the most votes, then incumbent Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, and a familiar face, Bryan Osorio.

“I just hope that all of our intentions are for the advancement of the city and we’re only focused on issues that have to do with the city, city business, city growth, jobs, public safety,” said Mayor Alindajao.

Solorio-Ruiz has been in office since 2020. Both himself and Alindajao have also worked with Osorio in the past.

“Bryan Osorio brings in a different perspective to the city council, not that it’s a bad thing it’s good,” said Solorio-Ruiz. “You know our current Mayor Joe Alindajao brings in a different perspective I do as well.”

If Osorio does get elected this term, it won’t be his first time serving on the city council.

He was first elected when he was 22, becoming the youngest member to ever be elected, and later became Mayor of Delano.

He tells me that if he is elected he will continue to work on issues from his previous term, and bring new ideas.

“We have to keep working on making sure that our water is clean and safe, continue to develop more housing but at the same time more affordable housing, listen to our senior citizens, and how to create more opportunities for young people,” said Osorio.

The Secretary of State will certify all results next month.

