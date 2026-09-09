Two deadly shootings in two weeks leave McFarland residents on edge

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Two shootings, two deaths, all within two weeks. Recent incidents now have McFarland residents on edge. The violence has left questions about what’s happening and what’s being done to keep residents safe.

“I felt scared in the moment but like I said, we’ve lived here for quite some time and it’s always been pretty safe,” said McFarland resident Miguel De Hoyos.

Miguel De Hoyos says he’s lived in his neighborhood for five years, but a deadly shooting on Sept. 5 has left him feeling uneasy about safety in the community.

Police say the shooting happened in an alley between the 300 block of 7th and 8th street, where a party with more than 50 people was taking place nearby.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Agustin Mata Rodriguez of Richgrove suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McFarland Police Chief Adrian Olmos says the killing marks the city’s second deadly shooting of the year.

“The first one we had two weeks ago in the 100 block of West Perkins Avenue, where a suspect was shot and killed at the laundromat there,” said Chief Olmos.

Olmos says this is not normal for the community by any means, considering that the city recorded zero homicides in 2025 and one in 2024.

Now with two in two weeks, Olmos says he understands why people are worried, and are providing support.

“As a result of those homicides we have increased our patrol personnel so we’re being a lot more vigilant and visible within the community,” said Chief Olmos. “We’re looking for any type of retaliation that could happen as a result of shootings of this nature.”

Chief Olmos says investigators have not yet determined whether the two shootings are connected or if gang activity played a role in either case.

While detectives continue to follow multiple leads, Olmos says the department is also depending on help from the community, with the city now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We had a lot of party goers that were there at the party,” said Olmos. “We believe that there’s probably some social media communications going on and at this time were asking anyone who was at that party to come forward with any information or video that they may have that will assist us in that investigation.”

Police are reminding the public that any information that might feel small to you could help break the case for officers, if you think you might know something, call McFarland PD at (661) 792-2121.

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