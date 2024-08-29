Upcoming Street Remodels coming to McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Long overdue road fixtures are coming to the city of McFarland and its drivers. With an allocation of $6 million in grant money, roughly a dozen roads are in the works of total reconstruction.



Roads throughout the city of McFarland are set to receive a brand-new makeover. Robertson Avenue is one of nearly a dozen to be labeled as “failed roads”, but that’s expected to change in a few months.

“5th street, 3rd street, Cliff street, San Lucas, San Pedro, East Kern, 7th street, I think 9th street and the two overpasses,” said McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says this is just a handful of areas that are soon to be fixed thanks to the $6 million secured by Congressmen David Valadao.

The road fixtures is something that is long overdue for the city which makes this project but more extensive.

Mayor Ayon says the city has 48 miles of road and out of that 23 of them need to be completely reconstructed from the ground up.

“It was years and decades of neglect,” said Mayor Ayon. “They didn’t address, or maintain our roads for a long time and what happened with that is once you neglect roads and they get into this damage you have to reconstruct them which is a bigger cost.”

Mayor Ayon says each mile of road cost about $900,000 to repair and with 23 total miles to reconstruct, this project is only getting started.

“We’ve fixed about 4 to 5 streets in the last couple years and then we’re actually painting the cross walks, doing the things that should’ve been done a long time ago,” said Mayor Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says although this street rehabilitation is only happening in select areas, a plan is also in place for the rest of the city.

“For the streets that are in fair and excellent condition, were going to be putting some slurry and some reclamite to maintain those streets for an additional 5-10 years,” said Mayor Ayon.

Construction is already in the works with 4 out of the initial 10 streets expected to be completed by October 30th.

