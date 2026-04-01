“We feed the nation”: Farmworkers reflect on life in the fields

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Picture the summer heat—think triple digits, dry, no shade—and while you stay cool inside, farmworkers are out in the sun making sure our food gets to the nation. It’s their work and effort that reflects the meaning of March 31.

“It's very important to recognize the farmworkers because we bring the food to peoples tables,” said Javier Zepeda, a farmworker. “A lot of people don’t really look at it like that but realistically, it’s the truth.”

Meet Javier Zepeda, a McFarland High School graduate who started working in the fields in 1985.

Under the immense heat of the Central Valley sun, he and his wife, America, work for hours gathering food for millions of Americans.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t want to do this job because it’s— and they see that it’s a very laborious job,” Javier said.

According to CalOsha, farmworkers face some of the most dangerous working conditions, dealing with pesticide and industrial deadly accidents.

A hard job, but a rewarding one, according to America.

“All of us workers feel honored because we are essential to the community, right,” said America Zepeda.

She’s been a field worker since 2008, and to now have a day dedicated to her, she says, is an honor.

“It’s an honorable job, there’s no reason to feel ashamed,” she said.

Lawmakers say renaming it Farmworkers Day sends a clear message: the movement has never been about one man, but about the millions who labor in the fields year after year.

“I want to say thank you to everyone and congratulations because this is a huge deal,” America added. “The reality is this is hard work but we can move forward.”

As Farmworkers Day continues to be celebrated for years to come, the Zepedas say they hope the focus remains on the people who feed our nation.

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