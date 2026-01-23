“We Feel Safe”: Delano Residents React as Crime Falls Across the City

The Delano Police Department says crime across the city is down—but do residents agree? 23ABC heard directly from the community about how safe they really feel.

“I haven’t heard anything like bad, yeah we feel safe,” said resident Elena Villamor.

Elena Villamor and her husband Romeo have lived in Delano for the past 10 years and tells me that sense of safety comes from a visible police presence throughout the city.

“There’s a lot of police that makes their rounds all the time, especially since we live near the street we can see them,” said Villamor.

It’s community efforts like this that have led to a 14% decrease in overall crime for 2025 according to a new report from the department.

But what does that entail? Let’s take a closer look.

The department recorded zero gang-related homicides in 2025.

Vehicle thefts also dropped by 40% compared to the previous year, while rape cases decreased by 38% and larceny cases fell by 24%.

“It just makes me feel really relieved that everyone can be more safe at their businesses or like walking to school or coming back from school,” said community member Dina Lopez.

Speaking with pastor David Vivas, he says he too has seen more people taking walks at night, and also credits that to police department efforts.

“Delano police department has interacted very well with the community, they put up surveillance cameras along with the flock cameras so overall I feel monitoring the community has been a big help,” said Pastor Vivas.

And while the numbers show real progress, challenges remain. Sexual assaults spiked 54%, aggravated assaults rose 20%, and robberies climbed 8%—reminders that there is still critical work to be done to keep the community safe.

While the numbers are promising, crime prevention starts with the community. So remember, if you see something, say something.

