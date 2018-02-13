Israeli police find 'sufficient evidence' to indict Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli police said Tuesday there is "sufficient evidence" to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.

According to a police report published late Tuesday, authorities found evidence of "accepting bribes, fraud, and breach of trust."

Police stopped short of recommending that charges be brought against Netanyahu. That decision rests with the Attorney General.

In a televised statement Tuesday, Netanyahu said that the allegations against him would come to nothing.

