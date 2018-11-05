BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the District Attorney the case involving the murder of Jakov Dulcich has been dismissed and charges have been droppedn.

The case began on April 11, when the Kern County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the murder of Jakov Dulcich. Dulcich had been shot and killed by an occupant of another vehicle near Delano, California. Initially, the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mariano Perez. However, a mistrial had been declared in the murder case against Perez.

Perez was charged with four felony counts, including first-degree murder. Other counts include shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On September 13, the jury came back to the judge, unable to reach a unanimous verdict. A status hearing is set for September 19 to decide the next steps in the case. The Kern County District Attorney will have to decide if they re-try the case or not.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness program at (661)322-4040.