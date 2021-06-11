Adventist Health Bakersfield hosting in-person hiring event next week

Adventist Health Bakersfield is looking to build its staff during a hiring event next week.

The event will be held in-person at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Tuesday, June 15. The hiring event goes from 8 a.m. to noon.

Adventist Health said they are hiring for full-time, part-time and as-needed work for wide variety of positions, including cooks, patient transporters, housekeeping, patient dining,

Some of the open positions include Starbucks baristas, food unit lead assistant, and patient observation.

To apply, visit www.compassgroupcareers.com