As the unemployment rate plateaus, job opportunities open up in Kern County

Murray Family Farm, Modern Grub among those hiring
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 13:37:13-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's unemployment rate spiked around this time last year due to the pandemic hitting hard and steadily went down the rest of the year. But over the past three months, it seems the county has plateaued.

In order to try and combat that here are some job opportunities in Kern County.

Murray Family Farms is looking to start hiring for their summer season and there are many different jobs that are up for grabs, one of which is being one of the farm's marketeers. The farm is also looking to hire prep cooks, line cooks, as well as retail and kitchen cashiers.

Modern Grub is hiring in multiple positions, looking for a kitchen helper, a customer service clerk, and a kitchen manager's assistant. The business asks you to email your resume at info@eatmoderngrub.com or drop it off at 1100 Calloway Drive, Unit 10.

And if manual labor appeals more to you Continental Labor and Staffing Resources has some openings. Available positions include field service technician, machine operators, and packers among others. It also has positions in Arvin. The company asks you to fill out an application on their website and use the hashtag continentalcares.

Finally, Partners Personnel is looking for both clerical positions and warehouse workers. To learn more visit their website or call 661-371-7149.

Job Fest Kern County is also a great resource for job seekers. On its website, you'll find a calendar for upcoming events, job-seeking services, and resources to help you get back in the workforce.

