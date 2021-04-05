Murray Family Farms looking to hire for multiple positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Murray Family Farms has just recently reopened their doors allowing for the public to come in and enjoy the farm, but they are in need of some help.

“We have quite a few positions open,” Vickie Murray, co-wner of Murray Family Farms said.

Murray Family Farms has been slowly welcoming back the community to the farm, recently opening up their strawberry picking fields and other attractions, but, this means they are in need of some more staff.

"This is the first time that we have opened up some of the slides and rides and that kind of thing. and people have just been really cooperative and happy when we are open,” Murray said.

The farm is looking to start hiring for their summer season and there are many different jobs that are up for grabs, one of which is being one of the farms marketeers.

“We are looking for people to come, and we load up the trucks for them and then they go to all of our beautiful beach cities and sell our cherries and our peaches and our nectarines,” Murray said.

The farm is also looking to hire prep cooks, line cooks, as well as retail and kitchen cashiers.

“We also need people in the store that will work the cash register, help in the kitchen,” Murray said.

The farm needs extra help during the months of May through August, as it is their busiest season, but, there is opportunity for more growth throughout the company.

“Very often people that come for our seasonal help they often end up staying and so there is possibility for staying longer that is for sure,” Murray said.

According to Murray, experience is preferred but not required to apply for any of these positions and all you need to do is fill out an application.

“You know we grow fruit, but we really grow people," Murray said. "That is really the most important thing that we do.”