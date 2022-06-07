Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to host career expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is hosting a career expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 7th at the hospital.

Some of the positions the hospital is looking to fill include: medical records coder, medical detox Registered Nurse, dietary aide, housekeeping supervisor, intake counselor, chemical dependency outpatient counselor, and mental health worker.

Positions with available sign-on bonuses include: activity therapist ($2,000), infection control nurse and educator ($5,000), Licensed Vocational Nurse ($2,500), and Registered Nurse ($5,000).

Registered Nurse house supervisor and Licensed Therapist positions also have available sign-on bonuses.

Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital will be holding interviews and offering positions to qualified individuals during the expo.

If you're interested, you should bring your resumes and wear your mask at all times.

The hospital is located at 5201 White Lane.

The expo is sponsored by Bank of America in partnership with Bakersfield College, Taft College, and California State University Bakersfield.