Bakersfield post office holding job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are looking for a new job opportunity, this might be what you are looking for. The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair at one of its Bakersfield locations.

The job fair will allow people to create an employment profile and immediately apply for jobs.

Among those job opportunities are:

City Carrier Assistant

Postal Support Employee

Assistant Rural Carrier

Rural Carrier Assistant

The job fair will take place on Friday, January 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bakersfield Post Office located at 3400 Pegasus Drive.