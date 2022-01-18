Watch
NewsKern Back In Business

Actions

Bakersfield post office holding job fair

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
NEW YSignage for the United States Post Office (USPS) is seen on September 25, 2013 in New York City. T
US Postal Service
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:43:51-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are looking for a new job opportunity, this might be what you are looking for. The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair at one of its Bakersfield locations.

The job fair will allow people to create an employment profile and immediately apply for jobs.

Among those job opportunities are:

  • City Carrier Assistant
  • Postal Support Employee
  • Assistant Rural Carrier
  • Rural Carrier Assistant

The job fair will take place on Friday, January 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bakersfield Post Office located at 3400 Pegasus Drive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact Us


California Unemployment Rate