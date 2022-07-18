Bakersfield's Cracker Barrel now hiring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cracker Barrel’s Bakersfield location is slated to open sometime in mid-August and is planning on hiring more than 200 full and part-time employees.

While Cracker Barrel hasn't set a opening date for its 3310 California Ave. location, they anticipate opening in mid-August.

The company says it's looking to hire for skill positions for the restaurant and retail sides of the business. To apply, visit Cracker Barrel's website.

Cracker Barrel says some of the unique decor features of the restaurant will include an agriculture wall highlighting Kern County's role as one of the country's leading producers, an oil wall honoring the petroleum industry, and a music wall giving tribute to "The Country Music Capital of the West Coast."