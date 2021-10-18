Bakersfield's first Selfie Studio opens downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield has a number of picture-perfect locations for those occasions when you just need to take a selfie. Now, there’s one more.

It's called The Selfie Studio and it's the perfect spot for those looking to strike a pose. The Selfie Studio is now open in the downtown area located right across from The Mark on 19th Street.

Rachel Valley is the owner of the selfie studio. A full time ultrasound technician at Kern Medical — she says this studio is more a passion project for her and her husband.

“It’s been a couple of years, I was thinking Bakersfield could use something like this and I was waiting to see if something pops up. But I’ve always wanted to create something," Valley said.

The couple is looking to connect the community with murals all painted by local artists and over 40 interactive mini studios built by Valley and her husband.

The studios offer a variety of backdrops for every interest, including a dog studio, Alice in Wonderland-inspired spots, feminine florals, or graffiti-inspired art.

Selfie museums have been growing in popularity in different cities over the last few years, the perfect venues for events, birthdays, and parties.

“This is another one of my favorites it says be your selfie," Valley said, describing one of the murals. "Which I totally agree with, everyone should just be themselves.”

Valley hopes the studio will inspire the community to come out and enjoy themselves as they take part in all the downtown area has.

The studio is open from Tuesday through Sunday with prices ranging from $20-$25 for those 13 years and older and $10-$15 for those 12 and under. For doggie photo shoots, the price is $5.