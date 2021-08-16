Boys and Girls Club of Kern County looking to hire activity leaders for the Fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys and Girls Club is all about teaching kids how to be motivated and responsible members of the community, and that’s exactly the type of person they’re looking to hire for their activity leaders.

“They get a type of fulfillment just working with kids and being that mentor to the youth that maybe don’t have that at home," said Jovan Molina, Human Resources Manager for the Boys and Girls Club of Kern.

Every day in communities, children head to the boys and girls club after school, where they spend time with friends, get help with their schoolwork, learn valuable life skills, and connect with mentors and volunteers. With the school year right around the corner, the Boys and Girls Club of Kern is looking to hire activity leaders for their more than 60 locations around the county.

“They do anything from homework assistance, arts and crafts, sports, science," Molina said. "Have that focus on social and emotional learning so it is a mentor to the students, but then also our staff does follow our district partners curriculum so in a sense they are like after school teachers.”

Molina said applicants must be at least 18 years old — with a high school diploma or GED — and 48 college credit units or pass a paraprofessionial certificate test.

The positions are part-time with school sites throughout the county.

“It’s a fun job, and I think a lot of the takeaway even years after you’re working with students and you see these students who are now grown adults will always recognizer you," Molina said. "So that’s always an added plus.”

An applicant can either apply online or email hr@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.