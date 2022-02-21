Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to host teen summer jobs program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County (BGCKC), in partnership with Bank of America and Taco Bell Foundation, is hosting workforce and job readiness training to Bakersfield teens.

Registration for the 2022 BGCKC Summer Jobs Program starts Tuesday, Feb. 22nd and forms are due by March 11th. Forms and documents can be found online or picked up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Boys & Girls Club, E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center.

Career Launch classes run from March 21st through May 20th from 5-6:30 p.m. one day per week. Teens who complete the classes can apply and interview for one of the 20 (5-week) paid summer internships.

For more information about the summer jobs program, contact Ruth Miranda with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County at 661-325-3730 or summerjobsprogram@bgclubsofkerncounty.org.