LANCASTER, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will be hosting a recruitment event.

Potential candidates must pass a written and physical fitness test and various others in order to be considered as correctional officers.

Once accepted, they will enter a 13-week academy training at a training center in Galt.

Cadets will earn close to $4,000 as well as benefits.

The next recruitment is in Lancaster on June 4th.