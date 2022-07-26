California Highway Patrol looking to add 1,000 officers

(KERO) — Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement now's your chance to serve the community. The California Highway Patrol is looking to add 1,000 new officers to join its ranks.

CHP says all you need is passion and a commitment to provide safety, service, and security to the people of California.

There are six steps to becoming an officer with the first being to meet the minimum requirements of having a high school diploma or GED, being a U.S. citizen between the ages of 20 and 35, and having no felony convictions.

You then Choose a division to apply to, take a physical and written test, complete a background investigation, undergo a medical and psychological evaluation, and finally join the academy.

You can learn more about the process on the CHP website.