BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will be joining a worldwide roster of cities in a massive virtual job fair that starts Tuesday.

ASM Global is looking for people in all areas - entry-level or management - who have experience in the venue and services industry.

ASM is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. Mechanics Bank Arena Theater and Convention Center will also be part of the two-day job fair. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register online.