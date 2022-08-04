City of Bakersfield to host job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield will host a job fair on Friday, Aug. 26th, for open positions with the city.

The fair, hosted by the city's Human Resources Department, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes for the temporary and full-time positions.

Job seekers can speak to representatives of the following departments at the job fair: City Attorney’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, City Manager’s Office, Development Services, Economic & Community Development, Finance, Fire, Human Resources, Police, Public Works, Recreation & Parks, Technology Services, and Water Resources.

“This is a truly an amazing time to join the City and be part of shaping the future of our community,” said Christi Tenter, director of human resources.

“This recruitment fair will allow prospective candidates to see how they may contribute to current projects and have a chance to speak with current team members who are in positions they may be interested in applying for.”

The Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park is located at 2020 R Street.

You can also apply for job openings on the City of Bakersfield's website.