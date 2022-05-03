City of Bakersfield unveils free online entrepreneur service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is unveiling a new free online service to help entrepreneurs be better prepared.

The SizeUpBakersfield website will help estimate whether a current or future business will be viable and offers a test of their business plan.

The website can also help entrepreneurs discover potential customers, find suppliers, and customize marketing to target their ideal customers.

The city’s Economic & Community Development Department will host a free online demonstration of SizeUpBakersfield at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5th. If you're interested in participating, you're asked to register online.

“Small businesses form the economic foundation of our local economy,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. “The City of Bakersfield is committed to supporting these entrepreneurs with the information they need to be more successful. The market research and business insights we provide through this new tool will enable small businesses to compete on the same level as well-funded and larger corporations.”