Community Action Partnership of Kern providing grants to small businesses

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern is providing grants of $2,500 to small local businesses with four employees or less as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

"The reason that this is so important, if you remember the PPP and some of the other programs, it was a lot more difficult for small businesses with fewer people to access the funds," said Traco Mathews, chief program officer for CAPK.

"Naturally that impacted a lot of black and brown businesses. Who have an average of one to two employees. This program is really an equity initiative or effort to make sure that all businesses are included, no one is left out and everyone has an opportunity to recover fully from the impacts of the COVID pandemic."

You can learn more about the application process by going to CAPK's website.