KBHRS looking to hire more than 80 workers for department and partners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When your profession centers on helping those struggling mentally or with addiction, it’s vital to take care of your own mental health. For Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, that means having the staff needed to perform all the services the department provides.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is holding two career fairs this week. Director Stacy Kuwahara says this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting into the mental health profession at any level.

“The work that we're doing is hard, we're working with people at their worst moments so it really is important that we take care of ourselves so we can be there for people," Kuwahara said.

In recent years, mental health services have played a major role in improving the community. The professionals with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services utilize their skills every day to assist those in the community struggling with mental health problems, addiction, and the impacts those struggles have on their lives.

“Working in the department and for our partners really is a different kind of work, it can be very rewarding because you're doing a lot of work to support people, and help families," Kuwahara said.

In order to continue to provide these resources, they need help.

Like most other health institutions during the pandemic, KBHRS needs vocational nurses to help continue treating patients. They are also looking to bring on more licensed clinical psychologists and therapists.

“What we’re identifying between our department and our partners, is there are probably more vacancies across all of our positions," Kuwahara said. "Especially in some areas, we’re really having a hard time recruiting."

For those who believe they may not meet the requirements for these positions, Kuwahara says they are in need of full-time and extra-office help, especially in filling their live-experience peer roles.

“It's kind of a growing need in our field, and that's really a special position because that's really looking for people who have lived experiences with mental health, drug abuse, who can come in and be a resource to the people we're serving," Kuwahara said.

While they work to support the mental health of Kern County, you can become a part of the team to help alleviate the stress at KBHRS.

The first career fair is taking place Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and the second is this Saturday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. They’re both taking place at 2001 28th Street.