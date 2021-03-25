KCSO to hold Facebook live event to help recruit detentions deputies, offering $10,000 hiring bonus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is calling on the community to take part in a Facebook live event where they can learn about open positions for detentions deputies.

In addition to the numerous career advancement opportunities this job offers, KCSO said there's also a $10,000 hiring bonus.

Next week, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Facebook Live event to provide more insight into this career opportunity. Two senior detentions deputies will be on hand to answer questions about what it’s like to work in a detentions facility and everything the job entails. Anyone with an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement is invited to tune in and ask questions.

To view the live video, you can visit the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m.

In the meantime, applications for this position can be filled out at their website.