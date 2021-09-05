Kern Back in Business: Working as a sheriff's dispatcher

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to hire sheriff’s dispatchers, a vital role that provides a critical connection between community members and patrol units in the field.

Sheriff’s dispatchers answer and process incoming calls from the public and other agencies for emergency law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services assistance, coordinate multi-agency responses, and provide information regarding laws, regulations, department policy.

Applicants who are interested in applying for the role need a high school diploma or GED and have to have the ability to type at least 45 words a minute.

After you apply, candidates will undergo a background check and be fingerprinted.

The monthly salary for the position ranges between $3,000 to $5,000 and includes medical insurance.

While the role requires focus and the ability to stay calm in high-stress situations, staff say you’ll soon find that this job is more about working together with people you’ll one day call family.

The deadline to apply is Monday at 5 p.m. You can find a link to apply here.

