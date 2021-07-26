Mechanics Bank Arena, Condors in need of workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With live events on pause for the last year, Mechanics Bank Arena was forced to reduce its staff to the bare minimum along with their biggest tenant the Bakersfield Condors.

Now with games and concerts back on the schedule, it's your chance to join their rosters.

Matt Riley, president of the Condors says with the season kicking off soon, they’re ready to bring on some help.

“Under three months till opening day, so we’ve got a lot of stuff to do and we’re looking for energetic folks… we’ve only had three employees in our front office and normally we’re working with about 20 so, we’ve got about half of that back.”

Riley says they have a wide range of employment opportunities, all focused on bringing fans back to the arena and giving them the best experience.

“Ticket sales positions, and really those are the most positions in our organization because without tickets, we don’t have anyone watching the games… also other sales positions… running our merchandise, operations, doing video graphics and creative graphics.

“You don’t have to be sports fan, it’s great if you are. but the most important thing is this can be a stepping stone, it can be a career, it can be whatever. but certainly looking for talented energetic folks.

“It’s a lot of work to put a season together. You’re working long hours, weekend. We do a lot in the community to give back, but its a lot of fun.”

If you're interested in applying for any of these positions, you can call the condors at 324-puck or visit the Condors website.

For jobs with the arena, like working the warehouse, distribution, kitchens, and security, head to Mechanics Bank Arena's website.