Panini Kabob Grill looking to hire for cooks and back of house staff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For a few weeks now, restaurants have been able to reopen for indoor dining and with business picking back up, the need to hire more staff has risen.

Panini Kabob Grill says with things returning to normal, they're looking to hire between four to eight more back-of-house staffers to help. Open positions include line cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers.

“They don’t need to have any experience, we do everything from scratch here at the restaurant and we have a really good training team," said Martin Martinez, General Manager at Panini Kabob.

Martinez says anyone interested in applying should come by the restaurant and pick up an application. Whether or not you have experience, they're willing to bring on anyone who's willing to work hard.

The Mediterranean restaurant is located right next to the Valley Plaza Mall. It offers a variety of made from scratch dishes like chicken, steak, or salmon kabobs, and salads.

Starting wage for new workers is $16 and hours and all the positions are full-time. Employees work from either 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 2 to 10 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at Panini Kabob or apply online here.