Staples Energy Inc. looking to hire for a variety of skill levels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Whether you’re a seasoned foreman, straight out of trade school, or have little to no experience at all, Staples Energy Inc. has an opportunity for you.

“We’re very big on training and bringing up to the system," said James Hinson, Director of Operations for Staples Energy.

Staples Energy works on energy efficiency for homes, businesses and public facilities. They currently employ more than 70 people here and Bakersfield and are looking to bring up to 10 more into the Staples family.

Skill level isn't a major concern. While for some positions you might need more experience, Hinson says they're more than happy to help new employees develop the skills they need, as long as you're willing to learn.

“We are big proponents on a family atmosphere in growth opportunities we like to instill with knowledge,” he said.

Open positions include leadership roles, program managers, electricians, HVAC technicians, canvassers, and sales. You can apply to any of these positions here.