Starbucks holding hiring event for Arvin location Tuesday

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — If you have a love of coffee and find yourself gravitating towards Starbucks lattes or iced teas, now you have the chance to join their team.

The Starbucks corporation is holding hiring events throughout Kern County — the latest one taking place Tuesday, August 24 at the Kern County Library on Campus Drive in Arvin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I always like to say too, is I'm going to tell you they’re hiring for the shift supervisors and baristas, but that doesn’t mean that if the right person comes in they could be the store manager," said Josh Conner with Job Fest Kern County.

Conner says working with Starbucks can open a world of opportunity. Along with competitive pay, Starbucks offers a variety of benefits you wouldn’t normally find in a service industry or part-time job, including full tuition coverage through Arizona State University and even adoption assistance.

The company also offers benefits for full-time and part-time employees. Along with enjoying some free food and a free drink during your shift, the company also provides Spotify accounts for employees.

“I almost want to go work for them because eventually I'm going to want to move out of state and I could just transfer. That's a worldwide company. You want to move to Japan? There might be an opportunity for you to go work in Japan," Conner said. "It's an amazing company and their benefits are ridiculous.:

The company is looking to bring on happy and hardworking individuals, those who will always greet a customer with a smile on their face.

It also helps if you can show a knack for problem-solving and conflict resolution.

If you're interested in taking part in this hiring event, you can email s25581@retail.starbucks.com to reserve a spot.