Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event on June 7

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 26, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As restaurants and eateries begin to return to a sense of normalcy, Texas Roadhouse in Bakersfield is looking to beef up its staff with a hiring event.

The event is scheduled for June 7 and interested applicants should register online in advance.

Texas Roadhouse said it is looking to hire for full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.

