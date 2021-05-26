Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event on June 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As restaurants and eateries begin to return to a sense of normalcy, Texas Roadhouse in Bakersfield is looking to beef up its staff with a hiring event.

The event is scheduled for June 7 and interested applicants should register online in advance.

Texas Roadhouse said it is looking to hire for full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere. The menu also features an assortment of ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.