Trouble for workers who turn cameras off during meetings

(KERO) — News for people who work from home. You may want to keep your camera on during virtual work meetings.

A new study conducted by Wakefield Research shows that 92-percent of U.S. executives said that employees who don’t appear on camera probably won't have a long-term future at their companies.

In a separate finding 93-percent of managers said that people who turn off their cameras during meetings probably aren't paying attention.

However, researchers also discovered just like forcing people to come into the office may push them to quit, mandating them to have their camera on could do the same.