Working during "off" hours may have negative effects

(KERO) — For many people, the traditional 9-to-5 workweek has been replaced by hybrid hours that fit their needs. But it could come with a negative effect.

Researchers from Cornell University say working during “off” hours may be less motivating. They studied people working from home during off days or hours.

Researchers found that people who worked during these times found their jobs less enjoyable and weren't as motivated.

Scientists say part of the reason is that it's more difficult to disconnect when the home and office are one and the same.