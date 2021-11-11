Assistance League of Bakersfield to bring holiday cheer with in-person Chez Noel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holiday season is in full swing with the Assistance League of Bakersfield.

Last year’s Chez Noel event didn’t include home tours or vendors due to COVID but they’re back this year.

The Assistance League’s Cherryl Biggar says they can’t wait to welcome community members.

“It feels fabulous. I think everyone is just thrilled to be able to get back into, to doing the full event,” said Biggar, the Assistance League of Bakersfield marketing and communications chairperson.

The event runs Dec. 3rd and 4th.

With a ticket you can visit three decorated homes in Bakersfield and shop vendors at the Assistance League’s thrift store the Bargain Box on Q street.

The Bargain Box will also have items like ornaments, Christmas trees, and dishes.

They will be selling homemade jam, peanut brittle, and toffee too.

Tickets are on sale now at five locations.

“They can be purchased here at the Bargain Box or they can be purchased at Victoria's in the Marketplace or Sugardaddy’s or the Patio Place and at Baby Me Simply Me on Calloway,” said Biggar.

All proceeds benefit the assistance league’s philanthropic efforts… like operation school bell.

They’ve given clothes to over 150,000 students.

"The volunteers are so dedicated. They’re working, working, working. They’re getting a lot of donations and they’re working as hard as they can to get the items priced and out on the floor for sale, so it feels good. Everybody’s busy and people are very happy to have this bargain box as a location to make a donation,” said Biggar.

Using holiday cheer to cheer up those in need.