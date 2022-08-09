Bakersfield AT&T worker gets customer new beds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When AT&T Network Services Manager Bonifacio Camarillo went to a customer’s house for a tech visit last month, he wasn’t expecting to see mattresses in the middle of the floor.

"His father was displaced from a fire and so he had to move the mattress on the floor [to] sleep and give his room up for his father," said Camarillo.

He asked if there was anything he could do and the customer asked for some help fixing his kids’ broken bed frames.

“He mentioned that his daughter’s bed was [also] falling apart. It was missing some slats, a bunch of screws, things like that," said Camarillo.

AT&T has a program called “Make It Matter.” Because workers like Camarillo get an inside look at people’s lives, the program allows them to help out if they notice something is off.

Camarillo and his team were able to get new mattresses, bed frames, sheets and pillows for the family.

“He was really happy. He was almost in tears. The kid was just excited. He sent me a text later on that day, saying that he couldn’t get out of bed all day so, yeah, it was really cool to see that smile on his face," he said.

Camarillo said he’s grateful he could help the family during a tough time, and encourages others to do the same.

"If you see somebody in need, [you] might not know their situation. Just talk to them. [Find] out what they’re going through and if you can act on it, act on it," he said.

Kern’s Kindness is all about positive stories in our community like this one. If you have a story idea, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.