Bakersfield educator wins national award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield Middle School has changed since Matt Ornelaz became assistant principal five years ago.

“We had fights all the time. The drugs, the alcohol, weapons, and we're not getting that as much anymore. I think the standards here are a little bit higher and they have more reasons to come to school," he said.

One of those reasons is Project Lead The Way. The program provides students with real world S.T.E.M. classes like flight and space, drones, computer science, robotics and more.

“It’s going to open doors for our students that normally would not be open and it's going to give them opportunities," said Ornelaz.

Ornelaz’s hard work in bringing Project Lead The Way to Greenfield was recently recognized on a national level.

“I was unaware [that] I was even nominated," he said.

The program named him a Project Lead The Way Outstanding Administrator. He’s one of only eleven in the U.S. to win this award..

At the end of this school year, Greenfield will be recognized as a National Demonstration School for the program, yet Ornelaz is humble.

“I was happy that I won the award but I don’t do this for me. I do this for our kids first, our teachers second, and then the district as a whole,” he said.

Ornelaz was nominated for this award by Greenfield teachers and students.

“It was pretty cool. I’m happy that [he’s] being recognized for all his hard work," said 8th grade science teacher Trevor Miller.

Students like Jocelyn and Brendynn say the S.T.E.M. classes are one of the best parts of going to school now.

“You can [get] out of your comfort zone and learn more things [and] actually do more projects instead of being at home doing boring stuff," said Jocelyn.

“You’re getting to work with other kids [and] it’s more fun," said Brendynn.

Ornelaz said he’s proud to represent Greenfield and hopes this award is just a glimpse of what’s to come for his school.

“I do honestly believe that given the path that we’re on, we’re going to be one of the better middle schools in Kern County if we continue on that path," he said.

Ornelaz said they’re always looking to partner with businesses and organizations that could provide students with new experiences and opportunities, like field trips or guest speakers. If you're interested, email him at ornelazm@gfusd.net.