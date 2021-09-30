Bakersfield woman honors daughter-in-law by raising money for Relay for Life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — "This is the lady that got me into the sorority and actually active in Relay for Life," said Jo Barrick.

Jo's daughter-in-law, Natalie, passed away four years ago after battling breast cancer.

"She’s missed by all," said Jo.

Jo is a part of Sigma Alpha, a national philanthropic organization with a local chapter here in Kern County. Natalie was a part of it too.

“It’s really important for me to continue her legacy," said Jo.

Jo is now Sigma Alpha’s Relay for Life team captain. Their main fundraiser is on Saturday.

“Relay for Life is so important. The money that actually is raised through a multitude of organizations goes to research to help try to eradicate this horrible disease," said Jo.

The event is happening now in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month although the money will be deposited for Relay for Life next year.

Tickets for the fundraiser are sold out but you can text or call Jo at (661) 319-6570 to make a donation, or send a check to American Cancer Society,

Jo said the community’s support is heartwarming and she hopes to further spread awareness about cancer.

“I personally hope it touches them and makes them aware of the dangers of cancer and how important getting checked [is], and catching things early can make a whole difference on whether somebody survives cancer or not," she said.

Carrying on Natalie’s legacy of staying strong and inspiring others.