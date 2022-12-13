Brightening the holidays one pair of shoes at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — In a room decked out for the holidays, lots of students at Bessie E. Owens Elementary found bags of new shoes waiting for them.

Orlie’s Shoe Drive works year-round to get the kids’ sizes and collect donations. Co-founder Nicole Vigil said it goes beyond just a new pair of shoes though.

"That is our goal and our desire, is to plant that seed that someone cares for them," she said. "That someone went out of their way to love on them because this might be their only gift this Christmas, and [if] this is their only gift, we pray that they know how special they are.”

Nicole said many of the kids they meet don’t have comfortable shoes, so a new pair can make a big difference.

“One thing that we noticed is not one shoe fit right, and so that is something that we knew was a need in our community," she said. "We’re thankful for toys and jackets and things, but I think a lot of times, shoes are forgotten.”

There was lots of excitement and lots hugs during the distribution event, something Nicole hopes the children carry with them through the new year.

“The biggest reason we do it is we want them to know that someone went out, went to the store, wrote their name down, and made sure they felt important, special [and] honored," she said.

