CBCC hosts annual Cancer Survivor Celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — June is National Cancer Survivors Month and on Monday, June 6, Bakersfield’s Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is hosting a Cancer Survivor Celebration.

Medical Director Dr. Ravi Patel said while it’s important to be aware of the dangers of cancer, it’s also important to know the more uplifting information, like the fact that every year, the survival rate has gone up while the death rate goes down, and there are more survivors than there are those who have lost their lives to the disease.

“In spite of all of this, we can survive it. We can continue living. We can enjoy our families, and there’s hope,” said Dr. Patel

There will be music, food from the center’s Health and Wellness Cafe, and various activities at the survivor celebration. Dr. Patel said he wants the event to bring the community together and to let everyone know there is plenty of optimism to hold onto.

“If you’ve got cancer, don’t get scared. There’s treatments. There’s other options. [Don’t] forget about prevention also. That’s very important,” he said.

Attendees will be given sun protection and gardening kits. Dr. Patel said he hopes the plants that they grow will symbolize how life can still continue, despite a diagnosis.

The free event is Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

The center is located at 6501 Truxtun Avenue.