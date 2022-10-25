Coat and jacket drive for the homeless ahead of holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you stop by a Safe 1 Credit Union Bank this month, you might notice a donation bin.

“It’s just been a blessing that they’ve been able to accept us to do this, and we’re really excited about it," said Branch Manager Terry Mello.

The bank is partnering with the Mission at Kern County to collect jackets, coats and sweaters to be given out Thanksgiving Day.

“I think that it’s very important to be giving back, especially during this time. Especially after COVID, you know, everybody’s behind on things," said Mello.

Bakersfield is starting to see cooler weather conditions but not everyone can afford the proper attire.

“Kern County is a great place [to] live in because you have organizations [that] get behind the cause, that want to be a part of the solution to help individuals who are down and out," said the mission's Executive Director, Carlos Baldovinos.

So through November 18, you can drop off donations at any Safe 1 Credit Union location in Bakersfield.

“It’s important to donate because you’re helping somebody that you’ll [never] meet, probably, but you know what, you’re helping somebody that needs the help, needs the support," said Baldovinos.

It's something that always goes a long way, but especially during this time of the year.

“Helping our fellow man is a basic, essential function of who we are, and so by doing this drive, [we're] helping specific individuals fill a specific need, which is to keep warm in winter," said Safe 1 Credit Union Executive V.P. of Marketing Michael George.

You can drop off new or gently used jackets, coats and sweaters at any of the following locations:

8200 Granite Falls Drive

1400 Mill Rock Way

400 Oak Street

3601 Panama Lane

