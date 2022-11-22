Family honors daughter's memory while keeping others safe

DELANO, Calif. — In 2012, at the intersection of Browning and Summer Roads in Delano, 12-year-old Shaylyn Pinoliar was walking to school when she was hit and killed by a truck.

“It’s been ten years and it [still] hurts," said Patricia Puentes.

In 2014, her family created their nonprofit Spreading Help Around You. It’s the acronym of her name, Shay.

They cover funeral costs and give support to families who lose someone like they did.

“Because we know how hard it is to not be prepared when you lose a loved one," said Shaylyn's mother, Elsa Pinoliar.

Every year on Thanksgiving morning, family and friends have done a 5K in honor of Shaylyn but this year, they want to make it citywide

"Having this ten-year citywide event will promote that pedestrian safety awareness," said Elsa.

There are two schools near the intersection so it’s oftentimes busy with students. After Shaylyn was killed, her family petitioned for a stop sign. Instead of a stop sign, a crosswalk and a stoplight down the road were added, but they feel it’s still important to keep spreading their message.

"They’re still not slowing down and being cautious with a pedestrian. They [just] go, so it’s something we want to spread out there," said Patricia. "You guys need to be more aware. We don’t want another incident like this.”

So they hope everyone joins them in this year’s S.H.A.Y. 5K, kicking off the Thanksgiving holiday with the community.

“And then go continue spreading the love [with] our families and hug each other and remember that tomorrow is [never] promised, so let’s just honor her on that day. That way we continue her memory," said Patricia.

The 5k is Thanksgiving morning at 8 a.m. with registration opening at 7 a.m., and you get a t-shirt. You can also participate virtually or volunteer. To learn more about attending, click here.