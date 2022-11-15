Granting foster kids' wishes through the DHS Holiday Cottage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Santa visited Kern County a little early to kick off the Department of Human Services' Holiday Cottage.

It’s their 35th year granting foster kids’ holiday gift wishes.

“Although the holidays can be lonely, we want to make sure our foster kids feel appreciated, wanted and more importantly, loved," Director of Human Services Li Tomorillo.

A former foster youth was given a living room set. She spoke on the impact the gifts can make.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that there are people in the community who didn’t know who I was but were able to give something like this," she said. ”I encourage you all to continue helping children in foster care. It goes a long way letting them know you are thinking of them and you care for them.”

D.H.S. said they’ve been able to grant every wish every year so far, thanks to the community’s generosity.

"The Holiday Cottage works because of everyone’s compassion and it works because of everyone’s generosity," said Tomorillo.

They’re working to fulfill 1,100 foster children's wishes this year. Through the end of November, you can make a monetary donation or choose a specific child’s gift you’d like to purchase.

Click here to do so.