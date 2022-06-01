Kern County Fire Department offers 'Inspiring Women Through Opportunities' training

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging everyone - especially women - to consider joining their team with an upcoming event. It’s called the “Inspiring Women Through Opportunities” training camp. The whole idea is to show women they can find careers in the industry.

Public Information Officer Erica Bain says women are oftentimes less likely to consider becoming firefighters. It’s a male-dominated field and can seem intimidating. But the point of the training camp happening on June 4th is to show women what it would really be like.

No previous experience or knowledge is needed.

Participants will get to try on gear \while learning about the physical training and written exam for the job. Plus they can ask any and all questions they have about joining the Kern County Fire Department.

Bain says the camp will help women feel more confident and prepared in becoming a firefighter and the department will guide and support attendees through those next steps.

The camp is free and everyone is welcome, even men, despite its name. You do need to be at least 18 years old.

Registration is open until Wednesday, June 1st or until all spots are filled. If you’re interested in signing up visit kerncountyfire.org.