Kern County students create new driver resource: Clutch Card

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Driving can be daunting when you first get your license and even more daunting: what to do when you get into an accident?

23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann introduces us to a group of students creating a resource to ease the minds of new drivers.

Bakersfield High senior Maggie Gless came up with the idea for the clutch card after getting into a small crash herself.

“Shock kind of made me lose all focus in what I was doing and all logic in my brain," said Gless.

The students participated in the ford dream builders project a program that pairs high school students with corporate sponsors and advisers to create a community service project.

With the Clutch Card, you can scan its QR code and instantly access PDFs and videos on topics like changing a tire, filing an insurance claim, and what steps to take after getting in a crash.

Bakersfield Christian High senior Sydney Schuetz says it was rewarding working with students and for students.

The team also worked with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers told them how many non-emergency automobile incidents they get called to and the students wanted to help free up those resources.

Clutch Cards are available at BPD and Assemblyman Vince Fong’s office.

Maggie says BPD is in the early phases of creating an app and the Clutch Card will be a part of it.

She hopes these cards support both new drivers and their parents.

“The sort of peace of mind not only for them but their parents.”

Giving new drivers more confidence as they get behind the wheel.