BAKERSFIELD, CA; A record crowd of 8,994 on Saturday threw 6.771 stuffed animals on the ice, bringing the Condors all-time Teddy Bear Toss total to 159,916. It was memorable not only for the record crowd, but for goal scorer Matvey Petrov, who netted his first pro goal while unleashing the bears.

