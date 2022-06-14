Making Kern County girls feel like royalty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 8-year-old Ivyskye White is the founder of Princess Posse.

It's a bi-monthly magazine filled with content for girls, from math pages and crafts, to articles.

"This page is my favorite page because it shows how to make something for your mom, your dad, and this page, you find the words," said Ivyskye.

Through this business, Ivyskye is hosting her fourth annual Princess Party on June 25.

“When I first saw my first magazine, I noticed that we needed to celebrate every magazine that there was," she said.

The event is open to all Kern County princesses, ages three to 20.

Tickets are $10 and there will be a sashing ceremony, swag bags, dinner, dancing and some surprise guests.

Several community partners are joining as well, like the Bakersfield Police Department and Raising Cane’s.

“I feel so happy [when] I see girls happy, dancing. I feel happy," said Ivyskye.

You can check out the Princess Posse magazine at its Facebook page.

Ivyskye said she hopes both the magazine and Princess Party bring some happiness to her fellow princesses across town.

“This helps people when they go through tough times. It just makes them have a good day, be excited about stuff and have fun," she said.

To get tickets for the event, click here.

Kern’s Kindness is all about positive stories in our community like this one. If you have a story idea, email kernskindness@kero.com.