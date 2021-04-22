Watch
People are using food to help lift spirits and inspire others

A woman in Tampa turned loneliness during the pandemic into a mood-boosting hobby making eye-catching pies! She lifted the spirits of friends and family and herself with tasty visits and gorgeous creations.

Nourishing the mind, body, and soul. That's the motto of "farm to fork" on the University of Kentucky campus. The program is aimed at fighting food insecurity and promoting nutritional meals to students for free.

Finally, an organization in South Florida is using a greenhouse to overcome hunger by providing fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need. Organizers say diet and nutritional education help children become better learners and parents better earners.

