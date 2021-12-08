Second annual Krivitsky House event brings community together during the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When the sun goes down, the holiday cheer at Jason Krivitsky’s house lights up.

And he’s inviting the community join in.

“Especially with everything going on in Kern County and all the stuff with COVID going on, I think it’s a great event for everyone to stop by," said Jason.

On December 11, all are welcome to attend the second annual “Krivitsky House” event.

From 6 to 7 p.m., Jason and his kids will show off their festive lights and serve hot cocoa. There will also be a donut truck and fake snow for kids to play in.

"My kids love it. They love to see all their friends and their neighbors, and they love to give the hot cocoa out to everybody," said Jason. "My youngest is autistic and he loves the lights and he enjoys every moment.”

Last year, Jason and his sons decided to bring in their neighbors for an evening of holiday fun outside their well-decorated home. With snowmen, reindeer and presents, Jason said they love bringing people together and wanted to do it again.

“Just seeing everybody together and meeting new neighbors and everything, [it] was a real positive event so that’s why I thought I would do a second annual one," he said.

Jason said it’s rewarding bringing together new and old friends, and he hopes the event gets everyone in the holiday spirit.

“It’s a blessing, honestly, just to meet new people and to see everybody. It’s a blessing to be able to do this," he said.

The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at 7209 Durango Way.

If you know someone who should be featured in Kern's Kindness, email us at kernskindness@kero.com.