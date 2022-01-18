The Betty White Challenge helps Kern County's animals in need

She was our Golden Girl. On Monday, Betty white would have been 100 years old.

In honor of her life and legacy, consider this: The Betty White Challenge.

Residents everywhere were encouraged to give $5 to animal rescue organizations today in White's name. Kern County Animal Services (KCAS) reported donations started two weeks ago, when they first heard about the challenge. Since then, they’ve gotten dog treats, toys, and even money donations.

At last check Monday afternoon, KCAS had received over 2200, across about 80 donations.

“It’s amazing to me to think that somebody lived their lives in such a way that it’s helped us here in Kern County and really across the nation–all those animals,” director of KCAS, Nick Cullen said.

The 'sweet' gestures did not stop there: KCAS shared with 23ABC the bounty of dog treats some residents donated in honor of White.

Local horse and donkey rescue, All Seated in a Barn also told 23ABC

they received an “outpouring of support today” as well.

Betty white’s dedication to animals wasn’t just on occasion, but throughout her life: She cared for homeless pets as a child, according to ABC News. From there, White cared for animals in need in various ways, like serving on the board of the American Humane organization and helping them with fundraising. Fans might also recall her show “The Pet Set,” which featured White’s celebrity friends and their pets.

If you'd like to donate to local animal rescue organizations, shelters, and sanctuaries yourself here are some places you can: