Two young boys turned businessmen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 13-year-old Ashton Holland went through a bit of depression himself when school first went online because of the pandemic. He wanted to help others get creative and active.

“The whole entire point of this is to use your imagination and create your own world with it," he said.

"It is kind of important to not be on the screen all day long and do something else," said his 10-year-old brother, Trystan.

Through their business, The Crafting Broz, the brothers create craft boxes. They make a lot of the items themselves, like handmade Playdough.

And one of the best parts is doing it together.

“It’s really nice because we can have brother time," said Ashton.

They sell their boxes online and at local vendor markets.

“It’s super fun and I love being social, so it’s super fun for me," said Ashton.

The boys aren’t just inspiring others with the craft boxes they sell. They make TikToks, and use their profits to buy Christmas presents for local families and donate money to the Bethany Center.

“It felt really great because they were all so happy that [we] donate a whole a bunch of stuff. They were all just so happy so that made me happy," said Ashton.

They donated over $1,200 but their goal is to donate $5,000 next time. Ashton said they also want to adopt families and send them on trips.

And for anyone else hoping to make a difference or start their own business, he said determination is key.

“Just keep on going with your dream," he said.

The boys are participating in several upcoming vendor markets. You can follow The Crafting Broz on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on their products, donations and events.

