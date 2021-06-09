Wine Women & Shoes event raising money for League of Dreams

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Set aside your slippers and dust off your heels because Wine Women & Shoes is back this year raising money for the Kern County League of Dreams.

According to WW&S they host events that are about putting the “fun” in fundraising. They give women the opportunity to get glamorous with their girlfriends while enjoying incredible varietals from top winemakers for a good cause.

Tickets are $125 for general admission or $175 with VIP with all proceeds benefiting League of Dreams, which is an adaptive sports league giving every child a chance to play by providing sports training, team camaraderie and competitive sporting opportunities to athletes ages 5 to 22 with physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities. You can learn more about League of Dreams by visiting their website.

The event will be outside at the private residence of Majid and Willa Mojibi on Saturday, October 23 rd from 1:00-5:00 PM.

For more information, please call or e-mail Jessica Mathews at jessica@ourleagueofdreams.com or to purchase tickets, visit winewomenandshoes.com/Bakersfield.